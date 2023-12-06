Guwahati: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (LGBIA) has scaled up its parking facility with a FASTag solution.

The upgrade is available for all passengers and visitors coming to the airport with vehicles.

A private sector lender bank has enabled FASTag-based payment at LGBI airport, Guwahati for entering into airport premises and parking areas.

The facility allows FASTag users of any bank to pay the parking charges if required digitally and in a contactless manner, resulting in quicker movement of vehicles in the parking zone.

This facility was inaugurated by Chief Airport Officer (CAO) Utpal Baruah on Tuesday in the presence of many senior officers and stakeholders of the airport.

In this context, CAO Baruah said, “Since the beginning, we have been focusing on the deployment of technology at each process at the airport while developing the infrastructure. To facilitate the quick movement of vehicles, we have introduced the FASTTag option at the entry lane of the parking. It will be a far faster process than manual. It will also reduce the dwell time to enter or exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel.”

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system.