GUWAHATI: A journalist from Assam has joined the banned insurgent outfit ULFA-I.

The journalist, who joined the Paresh Baruah led ULFA-I, has been identified as Bidyut Mahanta.

Mahanta hails from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The journalist confirmed the development via a long post on Facebook.

Bidyut Mahanta was working as a journalist for a local Assamese daily at Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Also read: Assam: FASTag parking payment system enabled at Guwahati Airport

Mahanta’s decision to join the ranks of the rebel outfit from Assam has triggered a massive uproar in the state.

Notably, there has been a rise in the number of youths from Assam joining the ULFA-I in recent times.