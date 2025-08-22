Dibrugarh: An eviction drive was carried out on Friday by the District administration near the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here at Paltan Bazar, Maijan.

The eviction drive attracted attention from the crowd much to their surprise.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to sources, several families had illegally encroached upon government land in the area and constructed houses.

The encroached structures are being demolished with the help of government bulldozers.

Officials informed that the cleared land will be utilised for developing key establishments under the Chief Minister’s Secretariat premises, where CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently laid the foundation stone.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The District administration used JCB to demolish all the illegal houses in the area.

Also Read: GMCH Infant Death: Who is Accountable for Medical Negligence in Assam?

“We have been here since 1957. I was born here, the government has allotted us this particular land and we have the papers with us. We have also cleared our land taxes. A case is underway against the government and my next hearing falls on September 4,” said Riza Khan, a resident of Maijan.

Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Saikat Patra said, “We have carried out the eviction drive as the area was encroached illegally. Five to six houses were demolished during the eviction drive.”