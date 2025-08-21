Digboi: There’s excitement galore as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit the Margherita constituency in Assam’s Tinsukia district on August 24.

“Margherita gears up to welcome the state’s dynamic Chief Minister who is expected to roll out development package and distribute benefits to around 19000 beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMMUA),” said local legislator Bhaskar Sharma.

Sharma added, ‘The constituency will be up for activities as CM Sarma comes calling with development boost. More than 25000 would witness the mega event.”

Sharma while working in liaison with the administration, confirmed that preparations for the event are being undertaken on a war footing.

According to official sources, Sarma would engage with the people and highlight the state government’s ongoing and upcoming development initiatives.

“Distribution of benefits directly by the Chief Minister himself to around 15 beneficiaries among the 19,000 under the MMMUA will be the special attraction,” said a woman from the Inthem Panchayat.

According to official communication, special care has been ensured for the safety and comfort of women with systematic sitting arrangements, sanitation, refreshments and lactation rooms.

“There would also be an emergency medical unit to attend if the need arises,” informed an official of the Margherita Co-District administration.

“A rigid parking and traffic mechanism would be adopted to facilitate easy movements,” the official added.

Local authorities including law enforcement agencies are coordinating logistics, security and crowd management to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Given regional sensitivities, working in tandem with law enforcement and local bodies is underway.

“We have already designed a robust security set up to ensure the safety and security of the public,” said Gurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia.

‘”Any forces trying to disrupt the public rally or adopt any means to disturb the law and order situation would be dealt with an iron fist,” warned the cop.