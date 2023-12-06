Guwahati: Reacting to DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar’s ‘Gaumutra’ remark, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (December 6) said that it would have been more appropriate if he had said ‘Gaumata.’

During a press conference in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma while saying that India is a country of cow mothers, added that right now we will not discuss it much as we have to work for the next three months for the 2024 general elections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to win the Lok Sabha elections with 350 to 400 seats.

Controversy erupted on Tuesday (December 5) after the MP from Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency in a comment in the lower house allegedly called the states of the Indian Hindi heartland as ‘Gaumutra’ states.

MP Senthilkumar made the remark while referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

After a massive uproar erupted over his controversial remark, MP Senthilkumar in a post on social platform X later apologised for making the comment.

“Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent. I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across,” Senthilkumar wrote on X.

MP Senthilkumar’s comment drew widespread criticism across political parties of the country.