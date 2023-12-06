Guwahati: As concerns arise over establishing the proposed waste transfer station and material recovery facility for municipal solid waste amidst the extensive market area in Guwahati, particularly Fancy Bazar, Gaurav Somani, Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), acknowledges the importance of waste management but expresses reservations about the chosen location.

While opposing the government’s move, Somani mentioned various negative impacts, which has raised eyebrows among the Fancy Bazar residents.

Talking about the health-related risks, Somani said that establishing such a facility in the heart of the city poses health risks for residents and businesses. Potential air and water pollution, along with the generation of unpleasant odours, could jeopardise public health.

Regarding traffic congestion, Somani said that the construction and operation of such a facility in a bustling market area may exacerbate traffic congestion, which could impact the smooth flow of vehicles, affecting businesses and the general public.

On the aesthetic impact front, Somani said that Fancy Bazar is not just a major commercial centre but it also holds cultural and historical significance. The presence of such a facility can diminish the aesthetic appeal of the surrounding environment, impacting the city’s overall image and heritage.

Regarding economic concerns, the APCC Secretary said that businesses in the Fancy Bazar area may face inconveniences associated with waste management activities, which could lead to economic losses and adversely affect the lives of many.

Somani additionally suggested that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will have to set up a waste heap in the area for processing solid waste, ultimately transforming the area into a garbage dump yard. He emphasised the need for public consultation instead of the government unilaterally issuing notifications.

He said that there are several religious places adjacent to the old jail complex and the entire area has various religious institutions.

Somani said the government had set up a botanical garden inside the old jail complex in Fancy Bazar intending to give a healthy environment and clean air in the busy commercial area but a municipal solid waste facility coming up adjacent to the botanical garden is ridiculous and contradictory.

The Congress leader urged upon the government to reconsider the chosen location for the waste transfer station and material recovery facility and to review potential sites with lesser environmental impact, considering public health and economic considerations.