Guwahati: Under the aegis of the ministry of education’s Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) programme, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) concluded the six-day residential teachers’ training programme for the government and government provincialised schools of Assam.

As many as 1,000 teachers took part in the STEM training programme from November 30 to December 5, 2023.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu graced the valedictory ceremony with his presence. Other dignitaries included Sanjoy Dutta, Executive Director, SSA, Prof Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean, PRBR and Prof AS Achalkumar, Dean, OEP, IIT Guwahati, among others.

Speaking about the SSA’s teachers’ training programme at IIT Guwahati, Minister Pegu said, “The purpose of this training programme is to encourage and motivate our school students to pursue science and mathematics in higher education. I am confident that this six-day residential training conducted and hosted by IIT Guwahati will empower our teachers to make these subjects more accessible to our young students of Assam.”

“The state education department is thankful for the enormous support extended by IIT Guwahati on multiple projects related to teacher’s education training and tinkering laboratories. The academic initiatives of IIT Guwahati are fostering the education landscape of the state and benefiting the society at large,” Minister Pegu added.

The event also witnessed the launch of Mind in Training for Right Awareness (MITRA) project of the Assam government.

Minister Pegu emphasised on the importance of meditation and mindfulness among the students and teachers and reminded them to actively contribute to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and National Education Policy implementation in the state.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati’s participation, Prof Parameswar K. Iyer said, “IIT Guwahati is collaborating closely with the Assam education department to enhance the quality of STEM education. This initiative involves training teachers from schools and colleges, enhancing conceptual learning by developing laboratory experimental tools and kits, classroom teaching methodologies and offering exposure opportunities to thousands of students through laboratory visits and hands-on learning. The overarching goal of this collaboration is to revolutionise the overall quality of STEM education in the state.”

The purpose of this residential programme was to revamp teaching pedagogy and bring in quality STEM education at the school level of Assam.

During the programme, the teachers were trained in physics, electronics, coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, biology and biotechnology, chemistry and materials science, mental wellness and mindfulness, and 3D printing as well as on how to teach the students and further operate the tinkering laboratories in the state.

Speaking during the event, Sanjoy Dutta said, “Let us transform our classroom into hubs of curiosity, exploration and innovation. With this comprehensive and interactive training conducted by IIT Guwahati I urge the teachers to be the catalyst that ignites the flame for passion of science and mathematics in the heart of our students.”

Teachers from as many as 13 districts of the state participated in this residential training program at IIT Guwahati including Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara, West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong.