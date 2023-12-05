Guwahati: The 16th edition of the International Guwahati Film Festival will commence from Wednesday (December 6) at the District Library auditorium in Guwahati.

A total of 17 movies from nine countries including, Hungary, Poland Germany, France, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Portugal, Bangladesh and India will be screened during the 5-day festival, said Madhurima Baruah, secretary of Guwahati Cine Club.

Ruhul Amin, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, will inaugurate the festival at 5 pm on Wednesday, she said.

Assamese filmmaker Mridul Gupta’s Karbi language film Meerbin will be screened as an inaugural film.

While legendary Hungarian filmmaker Miklós Jancsó’s three films will be screened in retrospective section Polish cinematic genius Krzysztof Kieslowski’s three films—Red, White and Blue will be screened in Great Masters category of the film festival.

Renowned Assamese filmmaker Brajen Baruah’s film Lalita and evergreen actor Debanand starring Guide will also be shown at the festival.

Chitra Chinta, the mouthpiece of the Guwahati Cine club will also be released at the inaugural event of the festival.

Tickets and delegate passes for the festival can be purchased at the District Library auditorium.