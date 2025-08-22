Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Visual Artist and 3D Artist in the project entitled “Gyan Dhara: Integrating Immersive VR for Experiential Learning” at the Department of Design in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Visual Artist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MFA or equivalent with first class division

Name of post : 3D Artist

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Bachelors of Multimedia with a minimum of 18 months of experience in create

optimized 3D assets

Also Read : 10 reasons on why you should make it a point to the take the smell of petrichor after rain

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards), and portfolio (either a link or PDF file) on or before 24th August 2025 to the Principal Investigator Dr. Keyur Babulal Sorathia, Design, at [email protected]

Shortlisted candidates will get information via E-mail for the online interview. The online interview is on 27th August 2025 online.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here