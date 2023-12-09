AIZAWL: An Armyman, hailing from Mizoram, reportedly, has been arrested in Meghalaya with a huge cache of “military ammunition” and animal remains.

The Armyman from Mizoram was arrested by the police from Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Friday (December 08).

The arrest of the army personnel, who hails from Mizoram, was made after meticulous planning by the state police and military intelligence, PTI reported.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma identified him as a “notorious interstate criminal”, and said that the arrest was a decisive blow to “the forces of darkness targeting our state”.

“A notorious interstate criminal who is entangled in a web of illegal activities that spanned from trafficking of arms and precious wildlife, as well as forgery of official documents, is arrested,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Also read: Meghalaya’s Jessica Marak finishes as runners-up in MasterChef India, Mohammed Aashiq wins title

The items seized from the possession of the individual are: 1052 rounds of AK-47, seven LMG 7.62 ammunition, 14 INSAS 5.56 ammunition, 30 .32 pistol ammunition, tear-smoke grenades, a hand grenade, an INSAS magazine and three AK-47 magazines.

Furthermore, a lower jaw with the teeth of a wild boar, seven deer antlers, the skull of a deer and stamps of various government departments were seized from him.

The arrested Armyman from Mizoram, was staying at the 9th Mile Baridua area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Khanapara police station in Meghalaya under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and the Wild Life Protection Act.