SHILLONG: Nambie Jessica Marak from the Northeast state of Meghalaya secured the position of first runners up in the MasterChef India 2023 show.

Besides Nambie Jessica Marak from Meghalaya, Rukhsaar Sayeed secured the position of second runner-up in the culinary television competition show.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore emerged as the winner of MasterChef India 2023.

Aashiq said: “I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I’ve had on MasterChef India. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal.”

“Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn’t just mine; it’s for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations,” he said.

He added, “I owe immense gratitude to the judges – Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja, fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I’ve grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience.”

Before gracing MasterChef India, Aashiq ran his own juice shop.