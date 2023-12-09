Guwahati: At least 70 cattle heads were recovered from two trucks by the police near the Jorabat area in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday.

As per reports, a team of Guwahati Police based on inputs, intercepted two suspected trucks in the Jorabat route.

On searching the trucks the police found that they were loaded with 70 cattle heads.

On further investigating the cattle, the police found that they were allegedly undocumented and had no permits for being transported.

Further, the police said that they were meant to be smuggled into the Byrnihat area in Meghalaya.

The police continuing with the procedure, seized the cattle and the trucks bearing registration numbers AS01FC4531 and NL01AB3849.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated by the police.