Shillong: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson M Kharkrang has stated that the party will actively oppose corruption in Meghalaya, but only when concrete evidence is available.

Kharkrang’s comments come in response to a recent sit-in protest condemning an alleged Rs 300 crore corruption scandal involving Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

He clarified that the BJP will take action against state leaders accused of corruption, but only if substantial proof is presented.

Regarding the issue of illegal coal mining in Meghalaya, Kharkrang explained that the government is actively addressing the matter through affidavits submitted to the High Court.

He further claimed that the government is fully committed to tackling this issue.