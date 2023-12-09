Shillong: Meghalaya Police in Shillong have arrested three individuals for reckless driving and public nuisance after a video of them performing dangerous stunts in a car went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on December 1st at the Laitumkhrah Police Point roundabout, where a white Maruti 800 car, without any visible registration number, was seen being driven recklessly and making loud noises.

Following the incident, locals and the Laitumkhrah Dorbar Shnong Pyllun (local council) filed complaints with the police, leading to a swift investigation.

The police team traced the vehicle to a garage in Laitkor Kyntonmon.

The apprehended individuals admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol, said a police official.

The vehicle, identified as bearing the registration number ML05U4845, has been seized along with the three individuals.

An investigation has been initiated.