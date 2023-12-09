SHILLONG: The national people’s party (NPP) is confident of winning the Shillong seat in Meghalaya in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The NPP has decided to field Meghalaya cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh as its candidate from the Shillong seat.

Notably, this will be for the first time that thd NPP will be contesting from Shillong parliamentary seat in Meghalaya.

NPP national general secretary James Sangma said that the party will try its best to win the Shillong parliamentary seat in Meghalaya.

“Election is election. There is no need for posturing. We must give our best shot as a party and today we have a very good candidate, who has already started campaigning and she is getting a very good response from the public. We are working hard as a party, as a family, and I think we are very hopeful that this will yield good results,” he told reporters.

It may be mentioned here that Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala has been representing the Shillong Lok Sabha seat for the past 15 years.

“It (anti-incumbency) could be very well be a major factor in elections but then again for us, our focus is primarily on our candidate on the kind of vision that she has for the region, of how she can as an MP to do things better, do things differently – so that would be a positive campaign we are looking forward to rather than the negative one where we start criticising opponents,” he said.