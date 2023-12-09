Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a group of unidentified assailants allegedly broke into a woman’s home in Bilaipur FV, Hailakandi district of Assam, and murdered her.

According to initial reports, the attackers stormed the house and fatally attacked the woman with a sharp machete.

The victim’s daughter, who witnessed the entire attack, was also injured in the attack but managed to escape.

She is currently receiving medical treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The police following the incident have launched an investigation into the alleged murder and are actively searching for the suspects.

However, the assailants still remain at large.