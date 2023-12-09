Guwahati: The Karimganj police on Saturday seized more than 637 kg of ganja (cannabis) from a truck in the district along the Assam-Tripura border.

Based on secret inputs, the Karimganj district police on Saturday morning intercepted a truck at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.

Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, said that the market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs. 3.18 crore.

“Today morning, we detained a truck at the Churaibari police watch post. We found 637 kg of ganja in the truck and the market value is around Rs 3.18 crore. The driver of the truck fled from the area. Our investigation is on. A case has been registered in connection with this,” Pratap Das said.

Assam police have been on the alert to intercept any consignment of drugs in the state and they have been successfully doing it to wage the war against drugs.