Guwahati: At least three people were reportedly injured in an explosion that took place in Tinsukia, Assam on Saturday.

As per reports, one of the persons has been severely injured and is being treated at a hospital.

The incident was reported at a business establishment named Trinetra Enterprises in the Chirwapatty area.

Initial reports suggest the explosion originated from the establishment’s kitchen.

However, the exact cause of the accident is not yet known.

Durga Bahadur Chetry, the cook employed at the business, sustained severe burn injuries due to the blast and is reported to be in critical condition.

Two others, Suman Barla (field engineer) and Kamal Pal (assistant), also received injuries in the incident.

All three injured individuals were rushed to Dibrugarh for immediate medical attention.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion, with a cylinder blast being a possible explanation.