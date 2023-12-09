Guwahati: In a significant development related to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, the Gauhati High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit within a week on the steps it has taken to implement the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report.

The order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by two individuals, including Pritam Hazarika, seeking the implementation of the Commission’s report, which exposed widespread anomalies in the recruitment processes of the APSC.

The report, submitted to the High Court earlier this year, made several recommendations for bringing transparency and accountability to the APSC.

However, there have been concerns about the lack of progress in implementing these recommendations.

The petitioners’ lawyer, AR Bhuyan, argued that the Assam government has taken selective action against the ACS, APs and allied service officers, who secured jobs through unfair means.

He pointed out that while some officers were either arrested or questioned, many named in the report remain untouched.

The High Court acknowledged the gravity of the situation and directed the government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken based on the Commission’s recommendations. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for after a week.