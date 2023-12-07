GUWAHATI: Tinsukia district in Assam is no longer a hotbed of ULFA-I insurgency.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Tinsukia district has gone through remarkable transformation over the past few years.

This resulted in drop in insurgency activities in Tinsukia, the Assam chief minister said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while briefing the media in Guwahati.

Also read: Assam | APSC cash-for-job scam: ACS officer sent to four day SIT custody

He said that businessmen in Tinsukia requested him to issue a notification allowing them to keep their businesses open till midnight during his recent visit to the district.

“Requests from the people in Tinsukia that once was a hotbed of insurgency, shows how the district has transformed over the years,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM further informed that the Tinsukia National Chambers of Commerce handed him an application urging the authorities to allow their businesses to remain open for seven days a week.

“They assured that they will not engage the employees for seven days but instead they will circulate some employees,” CM Sarma said.