Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a fresh push to identify and remove fraudulent entries from the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

CM Sarma declared that the government’s top priority is safeguarding the Assamese nation.

“We will make another attempt to detect all those who fraudulently entered their names in the NRC list,” Sarma stated.

He claimed that no arrangement is considered final except for ensuring the security of the Assamese people.

The Chief Minister also expressed his disappointment with government officials who have aided the entry and settlement of illegal foreigners in Assam.

He criticized officials from the revenue and forest departments for failing to uphold their duties and allowing foreigners to occupy land.

“It is unfortunate that several Assamese government officials have worked against the interests of their people,” Sarma said.

He added that some revenue department officials facilitated illegal land ownership for foreigners and forest department officials failed to act promptly when initial encroachments occurred.

Sarma issued a warning to all government officials, urging them to prioritize the interests of Assam and refrain from any actions that could harm its future.

He further added that accepting bribes or personal benefits in exchange for aiding foreigners is unacceptable.

“Some government officials, without any feeling of nationalism, have harmed our nation the most,” Sarma lamented.