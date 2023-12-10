Silchar: A suspected Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggler was shot in the leg by police early Sunday morning while ‘attempting to escape police custody’ in Assam‘s Cachar district.

The alleged smuggler, Jabir Hussain, who is currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College (SMCH), was allegedly nabbed by the Cachar police on Saturday night at Gumrah villag for his suspected involvement in Burmese supari smuggling.

According to reports, he allegedly attempted to escape from police custody at around 3 am while being transported for further investigation. Police opened fire to incapacitate him and prevent his escape.

The incident has sparked controversy, with Hussain’s brother questioning the police narrative.

He claims that his brother was not involved in smuggling and was cooperating with the police. He further alleges that the Gumrah police outpost officers were unaware of the shooting and Hussain’s presence at SMCH, despite being responsible for his custody at the time.

The brother also raises concerns about mistaken identity, suggesting that there may be another Jabir Hussain in Cachar involved in illegal activities. He claimed that his brother is innocent and his work as a coal businessman.

The shooting has raised questions about police procedures and the handling of suspects.