Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Silchar Medical College Assam.

Silchar Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Consultant, Data Entry Operator and Project Technician for the project entitled “Hospital based study on the profile of Cardiovascular Diseases and Heart failure in NE India under ICMR/NCDIR at SMCH.” The Silchar Medical College & Hospital remains the only referral hospital in the southern part of Assam and so, is the sole custodian of health care system of the entire Barak Valley. Being situated in a very strategic geographic location, it also renders its services to the ailing community of the neighbouring states like Mizoram, North Tripura, West Manipur and South Meghalaya.

Name of post : Medical Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS (minimum degree). Candidates with MD (SPM/General Medicine will be given preference)

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12 or equivalent with science subjects + diploma in computer application

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ANM (with two years experience) or GNM (General Nursing Midwifery).

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2023 at 10 am in the office of Deputy Superintendent, Silchar Medical College, Silchar-788014, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here