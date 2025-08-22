Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NABCONS in 2025.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or job of Financial Management Specialist in 2025.

Name of post : Financial Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Chartered Accountant or equivalent.

2. 10 years of experience in preparation and/or implementation of development projects and programs.

3. Preference will be for above experience in fisheries, agriculture or rural economic sector projects and programs.

4. Expertise in the nationally acceptable process of expenditure planning, budgeting, fund flow, payment systems, expenditure monitoring, reporting and audits.

5. In depth knowledge of Government of India and State Government Financial rules and procedures.

6. In depth knowledge of financial analysis, models and forecasts.

7. Proven capacity to work hard and produce quality products within tight deadlines.

8. Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.office.com/r/UDfSN3W0ph

Last date for submission of applications is 28th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here