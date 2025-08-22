Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam in 2025.

B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of ATTENDANT (for STP/ETP operations) on contractual basis in 2025. Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute was formally taken over by Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India on 27th November 2017 as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. The Institute is located at Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati, Assam in a plot of land covering an area of 14.2 acres (43 bighas). About 12,000 new and 80,000 old cancer patients visit the Institute every year. It is a 311-bedded Hospital at present. There is a guest house with 60 beds,which also houses the St. Jude’s Centre for children and their attendant. The Institute also has residential campus for the employees. A DBT Centre for Molecular Biology and Cancer Research came into being in February 2010. The Institute has Population and Hospital Based Cancer Registry under National Cancer Registry Programme of Indian Council of Medical Research. It does work in many research projects at present.

Name of post : Attendant (for STP/ETP operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ITI (Any Trade)

Age as on 12.08.2025 : 27 years (Relaxation for deserving candidates, 5 years age relaxation for in service candidates of TMC)

Salary : Rs. 17,524/- Per Month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 26th August 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in Power Grid Capacity Building (Ground Floor), BBCI, Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here