Guwahati : Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass recently said that the ancient Jogighopa caves and Dudhnoi Rock inscription have great historical and cultural value and must be preserved as major heritage tourism destinations.

Dass, speaking on Friday, said the Jogighopa caves are often compared to Maharashtra’s world famous Ajanta Ellora caves.

“These caves also carry messages of history for us,” he said.

He also claimed that both sites have been attracting the attention of historians, researchers, and tourists.

The Dudhnoi Rock inscription, located in Goalpara district, is believed to be over 1,500 years old.

It has been carved on a huge boulder linked to the Kapilashrami tradition and has been associated with sacred myths and rituals.

Archaeologists say the rock has prehistoric engravings and unique designs, which prove its importance.

Meanwhile, in Bongaigaon district, the Jogighopa caves have been serving as a reminder of ancient architecture.

The stone cut caves, about 1.9 meters high and 1.8 meters deep, are believed to have been used by ascetics for meditation.

Researchers note that there are nearly 75 rock cut chambers and 35 stone shelters, making the site one of the largest cave networks in Northeast India.

Experts have pointed out that these caves have similarities with the Ajanta Ellora cave complexes, which places Assam on India’s archaeological map.

The natural beauty of the caves and rock site has also been making it popular for eco tourism. The area is surrounded by green valleys, forests, and views of the Brahmaputra, which have been adding to its appeal.

With better connectivity through the Naranarayan Setu and nearby transport links, reaching the sites has become easier for visitors.

Tourism department officials have said that plans are being made to set up heritage interpretation centers, eco friendly facilities, and stronger infrastructure.

Local residents, researchers, and heritage activists have been hoping that with these steps, Jogighopa caves and Dudhnoi Rock will soon be counted among India’s top cultural tourism circuits