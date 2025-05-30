Agartala: Days after an under-construction tourism building came under attack at Phludengsei, a village located on the border of Tripura and Mizoram, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury conducted a field visit to Jampui Hills on Friday.

The visit was part of a broader effort to assess the situation on the ground and ensure continuity in developmental initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in Tripura’s lone hill station.

As per official sources, unknown perpetrators targeted the ongoing construction site with low-intensity explosives, resulting in significant structural damage. The facility under development comprises a tourist accommodation unit and a watchtower.

The site of the incident is situated in a geographically sensitive zone. This administrative ambiguity has historically complicated developmental efforts, and the current episode has once again brought these interstate disputes to the forefront.

During a high-level coordination meeting convened at Eden Tourist Lodge in Jampui Hills, Minister Chowdhury exchanged views with senior officials, including the Secretary of Tourism, the District Magistrate of North Tripura, the Superintendent of Police, local MLAs, and other stakeholders.

Discussions focused on security, administrative clarity, and the roadmap for resumption of halted construction activities.

The Minister conveyed that local residents have unequivocally expressed support for the continuation of the tourism project, urging authorities to prevent further interruptions.

He also directed the District Forest Officer, under whose authority the project funds have been allocated, to take prompt measures to recommence work on the site.

The temporary suspension of construction activities, he confirmed, was instituted due to objections raised by the Mizoram government.

Chowdhury further disclosed that the total sanctioned allocation for the project stands at Rs 3.12 crore.