Guwahati: The Tinsukia grain market on Chamber Road and Siding Bazaar remained completely shut for the third consecutive day, disrupting business across upper Assam and eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Tinsukia, located around 500 km east of Guwahati, is a major commercial hub for the region.

The closure comes amid a dispute between the Tinsukia Chamber of Commerce and the Hindustani Mazdoor Union over labour wages.

The union claims that despite a written agreement fixing the loading and unloading wage at Rs 1.92 per quintal, workers are being paid only Rs 1.69. “We are not asking for anything extra. We only want what was promised in writing. A fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work,” said a union representative.

The Chamber of Commerce expressed concern over the prolonged shutdown. “We respect the rights of workers and are committed to resolving this issue, but extended strikes are hurting both traders and consumers,” a senior office bearer said.

Beyond wages, the union has also demanded proper identification cards for workers, mandatory registration with the Labour Department, and access to government welfare schemes to prevent exploitation. “Our demand is not just about money, but about recognition and security for the hundreds of families dependent on this market,” a labour leader added.

Traders are anxious over mounting losses. “Two days of closure has already impacted supply chains. If this continues, essential goods will start running short,” said a grain merchant. With nearly 800 labourers directly affected and trade worth lakhs of rupees at a standstill, civic voices are urging both parties to engage in immediate dialogue.

“Both workers and traders are the lifeline of this market. They must sit across the table and resolve this without delay,” a local resident said. Until a resolution is reached, the silence in the Tinsukia grain market underscores how labour-trade disputes can paralyse an entire commercial ecosystem.