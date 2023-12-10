Guwahati: Two coaches of a freight train reportedly derailed near the Panbari Train Station in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday evening.

The derailment resulted in a disruption to rail traffic.

The incident occurred around 5 pm, impacting the movement of both goods-carrying and passenger trains towards Upper Assam.

Several trains were reported to be affected at the Guwahati Railway Station due to the derailment.

A wheel of the train freight coach derailed from the track due to some technical issues, but it was soon solved and services were resumed, a source said.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing.

However, there have been no reports of any injuries to anyone.