Guwahati: The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Western Sumi Youth Front (WSYF) have strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at New Market in Meghalaya’s Dimapur, reportedly committed by Ali Mortuja.

DCCI president Akashe Zhimomi, in a press release, expressed deep shock over the incident and urged all business owners to ensure a respectful and customer-friendly environment in the market.

He also praised the Dimapur police for swiftly arresting the accused and thanked the GB and the New Market Business Owners’ Association (NMBOA) for their efforts in maintaining peace in the area.

The DCCI extended its full support to the victim’s family and called for the strictest legal action against the accused.

Echoing this stance, WSYF, through its media cell, also condemned the act, identifying the accused as Ali Mortuja, son of Abdul Latif. The youth body described the assault as a grave violation of personal dignity and a direct attack on community values.

WSYF demanded a fast-tracked legal process, immediate cancellation of Mortuja’s trade licence and official documents, and a complete ban on his business and personal activities within Nagaland.

The group warned that any delay or failure in resolving the case would invite strong resistance from its members and lead to a complete boycott of any individual or organization found supporting the accused.

WSYF reaffirmed its commitment to promoting justice and maintaining a violence-free society.