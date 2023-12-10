Manipur: Imphal to be modernised at Rs 1,255 crore

Imphal: The Manipur government is taking steps to modernize the Lamphelpat Water Body in Imphal West district with a Rs 1,255 crore project.

This initiative, supported by the New Development Bank, aims to not only beautify the area but also address crucial issues like urban flooding and water scarcity.

The modernization project will increase the water retention capacity of Lamphelpat, thereby mitigating the impact of heavy rain and protecting the city from floods.

Additionally, it will ensure a reliable water source for Imphal City by utilizing stored water from the rejuvenated water body.

In line with sustainability goals, the project also promotes eco-tourism through the development of green spaces, an arc bridge, a biodiversity zone, and tourism facilities. This will attract visitors and boost the local economy while fostering a healthy environment.

To further enhance sanitation, the government is also undertaking the Integrated Sewerage System for the City of Imphal Phase-II project for Rs 1,255 crore.

This will expand sewage treatment facilities and improve sanitation across the city, contributing to better health and hygiene for residents.