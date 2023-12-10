Imphal: In a series of successful operations, joint teams of the Army, Imphal West Police, CRPF, and Police Commandos recovered significant caches of weapons from different hideouts in the valley districts of Manipur on Saturday, December 9th.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of weapons in Village Moidangpok, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched.

The extensive search yielded a significant haul, including one CMG Rifle, four Hand Grenades, four Chinese Grenades, one Stun Grenade, one Tear Gas Grenade, one 1 9mm Pistol, one Locally Made Pistol, six Shotgun Shells, one unexploded heavy Caliber Ammunition and one launching tube of SLR

Following another specific tip, a joint CASO was conducted in Village Salam Patong. The operation led to the recovery of two weapons (type not specified), 12 Hand Grenades (including Stun and Tear Gas), three 40mm Shells, two Radio Sets and two Arming Rings

All recovered items were handed over to the concerned police stations for further investigation and legal proceedings.