Imphal: In a major crackdown on insurgency, Manipur police on Saturday arrested 8 cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) and an arms smuggler along with several arms and ammunition in different operations across the valley districts of the state.

The Manipur police control room report stated that police apprehended 8 active cadres of the outlawed KCP(PWG) along with a cache of weapons during an operation in the southern part of the state in the early hours of Saturday.

These arrests and seizures were made in connection with a Kidnapping and Ransom case registered at the Imphal police station.

One Ghatak rifle with 1 magazine containing 10 ammunition, one AK-47 rifle with 1 magazine containing six ammunition, one 1 .32 pistol with 1 magazine containing 6 ammunition, 13 mobile handsets, one sword (samurai) and two cars.

In a follow-up action, the police also apprehended an arms smuggler from Khabam Lamkhai Bazar and seized one .32 pistol, 1 mobile phone, and 1 Camouflage side bag from his possession.

The arrested militants are currently being kept at the Imphal West District police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.