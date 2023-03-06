Guwahati: In a major political development, the National People’s Party-led coalition in Meghalaya has been strengthened by the support of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF).

The coalition, which was already backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), now has a comfortable majority in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Also Read: Assam: One arrested with fake currency note worth Rs 5 lakh

The UDP, which has 11 MLAs, and the PDF, which has two MLAs, have extended their support to the NPP, citing the need for stability and development in the state.

Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people. pic.twitter.com/YVJlx3BxCM — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 5, 2023

NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma welcomed the decision of both the UDP and PDF.

Also Read: Modi to attend oath taking ceremonies of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura CMs

He said, “I welcome the UDP and PDF for extending their support to our government. This is a significant development for the stability and development of Meghalaya.”

The NPP-led coalition’s strength has now increased to 45 in the Meghalaya Assembly.