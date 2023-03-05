Guwahati: The Barpeta Police in Assam busted a fake currency racket arresting an alleged money launderer with counterfeit notes having a face value of Rs 5 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Mustafizur Rahma.

He was arrested near the Shawpur petrol pump in Kolgachia.

The accused was alleged on his way from Howli to Abhayapuri to supply the fake currency note.

Rahman who is a businessman is accused of being involved in the illegal trade for some time now.

This arrest was seen as a significant victory for the authorities in curbing the circulation of fake currency in the state.

The police are now conducting further investigations into the matter to unearth the network of fake currency smugglers in the state.