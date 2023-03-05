Guwahati: In another incident of man-elephant conflict in Assam’s Morigaon district claimed the life of one person and left two forest guards seriously injured.

Adeep Konwar was fatally trampled by a wild elephant in the Sonaikushi forest area of Dahali, Jagiroad on Saturday night.

His body was found by police soon after.

Also Read: Assam: Sivasagar DC holds review meeting of health sector

In another incident in Marigaon village’s Khulahat forest area, two forest guards, Ghana Das and Gopal Saikia were attacked by a wild jumbo.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Also Read: Assam: Aaranyak-BAT installs solar lights in human-elephant conflict hotspots

The local forest department is now taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of those living in and around the forest area.

They have also urged people to take extra precautions when venturing out into the forest.