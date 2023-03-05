SIVASAGAR, March 5, 2023: A review meeting of the District Health Committee was held under the chairmanship of Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed in detail the health sector in Sivasagar district and discussed the steps to be taken to improve the health sector.

Issues related to eKYC and upgrade, causes and review of maternal and child mortality, review of various sensitive issues representing district health services, vaccination, review related to construction of various buildings of the health department, National Leprosy Eradication Scheme, National Tuberculosis Eradication Scheme, National Force Health programmes, issues related to opening of Wage Compensation Scheme accounts and conducting upcoming Swasthya Seva Utsav, etc were discussed.