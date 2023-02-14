Guwahati: At least three people, including a woman, have been killed and several others injured in a violent clash between two groups in Assam’s Barpeta district.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Kalbari area near Sorbhog, when two groups clashed over a family dispute.

Superintendent of Police of Barpeta district Amitava Sinha said that three people were killed in the clash, two of which were identified as Hasmot Ali and his son Saiful Islam.

“One group set a house on fire where we found a dead body and we suspect that it is a female body. Following the incident, the police team reached the spot and started an investigation. We have so far detained 14 people,” said Sinha.

Additionally, several motorcycles and properties were reportedly damaged in the incident.

The police added that the clash was a result of a long-standing property dispute between the two groups.