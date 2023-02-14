Agartala: Claiming that the people of Tripura are now fixing their own agenda in this election, CPIM state Committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that BJP will come down in single digits while it will be the last election for Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) which is the alliance partner of the saffron party in the poll-bound state.

During meet a press held at Agartala Press Club, the CPIM leader said in the history of elections people are setting their own agenda.

“People are setting their own direction which is restoring democracy and law and order and would take step to oust the misrule of BJP and for that, they are waiting for 16th February”, claimed Chaudhury.

He said that in this election, the party had fielded more than 60 percent of youth and fresh based on their strategy and current situation as many veterans didn’t want to contest for party works and health grounds.

On political violence, the CPIM leader said, “Not a single political party has demanded anything before the ECI but ECI from their own took Zero Poll violence policy. On the day of the declaration of poll one incident in Majlishpur took place and ECI steps have built up confidence in people. But in some sectors, ECI is following old trends to make a section of people happy. But some sporadic incidents are challenging the ECI but people are ready to prevent any kind of barriers”.

He however claimed that in the last 15 days,, however, it’s a clear indication that Left, Congress and Tipra Motha will be in majority and a strong indication that Left will come alone with a full majority

“BJP will come down in single digits and this is the end of IPFT. PM and HM are coming because this election is posing something big in the long run and this combination in the whole country has created e good image and sent a message to the world. HM and PM are worried about this. In post poll anything can happen for the country”, he added.