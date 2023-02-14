Agartala: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has imposed section 144 CrPC from today at 10:00 PM that will continue till 6:00 AM of February 17.

Speaking in a press conference, CEO Kiran Gitte said, “We have taken various steps on law and order issues. Before December around 100 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) arrived while before the declaration of election another 100 companies arrived and after the 18th of January more than 200 companies arrived which we have deployed across the state along with this we have more than 20, 000 police and TSR”.

He, however, claimed that this time the number of incidents is less than in 2018 as in the year 2018 Assembly election cases around 309 were registered while till 11th of February this year only 100 cases were registered.

“We don’t want violence and that is why the number of cases registered is very low. We have also given permission of holding 800 programs and campaigns per day. However, the campaign will continue till 4 PM. Some sporadic incidents took place in places like Border Gol Chakkar, in the Airport area, Khayerpur, Belonia, and in Sepahijala district. However due to force deployment, no big incident took place”, said Gitte.

Gitte told reporters to remain alert office of the CEO enforcing section 144 CrPC from 10 PM today to 6 AM tomorrow.

“Then from the 14th at 10 PM to the 17th at 6 AM section 144 will continue. We are allowing door-to-door visits with only four persons however no bike rallies can take place”, Gitte added.