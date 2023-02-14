North Lakhimpur: A decomposed body of a worker from North Assam’s Lakhimpur district has been recovered in Arunachal Prdaesh’s Papum Pare district.

Police said the body of 40-year-old Dileep Chutia was recovered from the bank of Pare river at Upper Balijan in Papum Pare district.

Chutia, who hailed from Bochachuk village in Bhimpora under Bogeenadi Police Station in Lakhimpur district, went for work in Upper Balijan in Arunachal Pradesh on January 18.

He was taken by one Jayanta Chutia of the same village to work under a contractor identified as Jiabur Rahman of Sonapur in Bangalmora in the Lakhimpur district.

Dileep Chutia was taken along with ten other persons to work in Jal Jivan Mission work in Upper Balijan under contractor Taba Mania and promised a monthly salary of Rs 17,000.

At 5 am on January 22, Dileep Chutia informed his fellow workers that he was returning home. Since then he was missing.

According to his family members, they informed to police and went to search him several times.

His family members allege that Dileep Chutia was murdered on his way back home from Upper Balijan.

On the other hand, the family members who had gone to receive the body also rescued two minor boys from Lakhimpur from the same labour camp in Upper Balijan.

The death of Dileep Chutia once again has exposed the unabated trafficking of workers from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh where large-scale infrastructural works have been on.

The workers are often denied leave and held in captivity in very remote areas by the contractors who outsource them from traffickers pausing as local sub-contractors in Assam.

The lack of enforcement of labour protection laws and the government’s apathy towards widespread trafficking and growing unemployment in Assam are largely responsible for such tragedies.