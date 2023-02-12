NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors in several Northeast states.

New governors have been appointed in the Northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

In Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria appointed as the new governor.

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria is currently serving as the leader of opposition in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has been appointed as the new governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Lt Gen Parnaik (retd) had, earlier, served as the commander of the Indian Army’s prestigious Northern Command.

The present governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig B D Mishra (Retd) has been transferred to Ladakh as governor of the union territory.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lakshman Acharya has been appointed governor of Sikkim, a Rastrapati Bhawan spokesperson said.

Acharya will replace Ganga Prasad as the governor of Sikkim.

Besides, President Droupadi Murmu also reshuffled Chhattisgarh governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikye to take charge as governor of Manipur.

Meanwhile, Manipur governor La Ganesan has been appointed as the new governor of Nagaland.

Moreover, Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the new Meghalaya governor.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” an official communication from the President’s office stated said.