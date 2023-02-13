Guwahati: Film critic Parthajit Baruah’s documentary film ‘Brush Stroke’ is in the eye of a storm as a section of artists, writers and critics has taken offence to the depiction of Assam’s eminent painter Neel Pawan Baruah in the film.

‘Brush Stroke’ is a 45-minute long film made on the life and creations of artist Neel Pawan Baruah.

Venting their ire against Parthajit Baruah in a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, they urged the people of Assam to boycott the award-winning film on the eminent artist.

Artists Noni Borpuzari, Samiran Baruah, Madhusudan Das, Rajkumar Mazinder, Nikhileswar Baruah, cartoonist Champak Barbara, writer Meenaxi Barkotoki, film critics Maulee Senapati and Aparajita Pujari and multimedia artists Samudra Kajal Saikia have raised strong objection about the ‘disrespectful portrayal ‘ of Neel Pawan Baruah in ‘Brush Stroke’.

“Neel Pawan Baruah is one of the most respected as well as most beloved visual artists of Assam. Such a humiliating representation of a person of that stature, not only within Assam but also outside – as the documentary has been screened at few film festivals outside Assam, is not acceptable,” they said.

They said that ‘Brush Stroke’ is a starkly insensitive, sadistic, voyeuristic representation of Neel Pawan Baruah, as well as of people of old age.

Demanding the filmmaker to immediately stop further screening of the film, they said, “We object to the portrayal of an artist as “poor soul”.”

“This kind of regressive narrative obsessed with the Van Gogh era is seriously damaging for a healthy atmosphere for art practice, especially in Assam where art appreciation is still in a nascent stage. It also has the potential of discouraging young people from choosing art as their calling,” they pointed out.

“The “pathetic state” of Neel Pawan Baruah comes across as the main thread of the film. The fact is that any elderly person may go through similar situations due to age. Sensationalizing pain/helplessness of one person because he is well known – does it not undermine the pain of other elderly persons?” they added.

Parthajit Baruah was honoured with the best director award at Mumbai International Short Film Festival 2022 for ‘Brush Stroke’.