Guwahati: Assam’s renowned artist Neelpawan Baruah passed away at a hospital in Guwahati on Friday due to old age ailments. He was 86.

Baruah, who had been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for the last one month, breathed his last at 3.15 pm on Friday.

His health condition deteriorated after he tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

His wife Dipali Borthakur, a legendary Assamese singer, predeceased him in 2018.

Born in 1936 at Tamulisinga village near Teok in upper Assam’s Jorhat district, Baruah made an enormous contribution to the modern art discourse of Assam.

He obtained a formal degree in Fine Arts from Santiniketan in 1968 and ushered a new direction in the art scene with his artistic experimentations.

He played a key role in establishing the Assam Fine Arts & Crafts Society in Guwahati in 1971.

Baruah was bestowed the Assam government’s prestigious civilian award Asom Saurav this year in January for his contribution to art and culture.

In April this year, the department of cultural studies at Tezpur University launched a museum showcasing the modern art of Neelpawan Baruah.

The body of the artist will be kept at his residence in Beltola till 12 noon tomorrow. His last rites will be performed at Navagraha crematorium at 2 pm on Saturday with full state honour.