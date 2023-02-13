Guwahati: Guwahati Police have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a 32-year-old youth.

The deceased was identified as Biswajit Hazarika, who worked in a pharmacy in the city’s Six Mile area and was a resident of Rukminigaon.

Hazarika was kidnapped on October 9, 2022, by a group of people, and his body was recovered on the bank of the Kiling river at Nellie in Morigaon district on November 1, 2022.

The six arrested people have been identified as Ajay Kalita, Pranab Ranghang, Debajit Deka, Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, Paras Chetri and Mayur Nath.

According to Police, the kidnappers had contacted the victim’s father and demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakhs.

Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said that the victim’s father had filed the complaint about Biswajit not returning home from his workplace “Ousadh” pharmacy on October 10.

The victim’s father Edhan Hajarika was contacted by the accused on November 14 and 15 through WhatsApp regarding his missing son’s number.

The accused sent one video of his son kept confined in an undisclosed location, and demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakhs on WhatsApp messages for the safe release of his son.

The complainant was called by the kidnappers to the Paltan Bazar bus stop and Railway station respectively for delivery of the demanded money.

But nobody appeared to receive the same at the given places.

Similarly, on October 21, the father was called to Six Mile in the morning and but none appeared to receive the ransom.

The kidnappers used the victim’s mobile phone to contact the complainant through WhatsApp.

The CP Bora said that the Police carried out the investigation but failed to get any lead.

On February 9, 2023, the parents of the missing boy met the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati regarding the investigation of the case.

Subsequently, the case was reviewed and a team was formed with officers from Crime Branch, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

The police said that a special team started working on multiple directions based on technical as well as conventional methods of investigation.

Finally, information about the recovery of one unidentified body was received from the Nellie Police Out Post in the Morigaon district.

The unidentified body was recovered by Nellie Police on November 1, 2023, from Amguri.

Even though the Jagiroad PS had filed a case 385/2022 U/S 302 IPC and an investigation was carried out but failed to crack the case.

City Police Team carried out further investigation, consulted Nelie Police Station and came to the conclusion that the unidentified body was that of the missing victim Biswajit Hazarika.

The police said that the team further worked on the leads so far collected and finally cracked the case and identified the accused persons involved in the crime.