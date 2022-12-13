Guwahati: In a major reshuffle in the Assam Police department, the Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Harmeet Singh has been transferred and posted as Special Director General of Police (Administration).

As per a notification by the Home and Political Department, Singh who is a 1992 batch officer will continue to be substantively posted as Special Director General of Police (Border).

Harmeet Singh will be replaced by IPS officer Diganta Barah who has been posted as the Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political and Information & Public Relations Departments.

Also Read: Assam: One more arrested in connection with Oct 31 shootout in Dibrugarh

Along with them, Sudhakar Singh who was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalbari.

Pabindra Kr Nath, Superintendent of Police, Nalbari was transferred and posted as Commandant of the 2nd AFPF Battalion in Sekoni, Jakhalabandha, Nagaon.

Also Read: SC lists Assam Accord citizenship case for Jan 10, 2023

Surjeet Singh Panesar, Commandant of 1st APBn, Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.