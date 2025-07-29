Dibrugarh: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Tuesday staged a protest against the owner of Devika Hotel in Assam’s Dibrugarh for allegedly misbehaving with hotel staff.

AASU members alleged that Punit Khemani, the owner of Devika Hotel, misbehaved with the hotel staff without any valid reason.

“Yesterday, Punit Khemani used abusive language toward a hotel staff member, and a heated argument broke out. The indigenous staff working at his hotel are not his slaves. We do not accept such behaviour from him. We demand an apology,” said a member of AASU.

“A simple incident turned into a heated argument on Monday evening. The owner used abusive language toward the staff, and when we protested, he threatened us. We have worked here for several years, but he treats us like slaves. All 13 of our staff members left the hotel and decided not to work there anymore,” alleged a hotel staff member.

AASU members went to the hotel and confronted the owner about his behaviour toward the staff. A heated exchange then took place between AASU members and the hotel management.

Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

“A few months ago, the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) sealed the kitchen of Devika Hotel due to unhygienic conditions,” said an official of the DMC.