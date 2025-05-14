Dibrugarh: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia inspected the DDSA pitch at the DDSA Stadium in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The office bearers of the Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) later felicitated Saikia at the Dibrugarh Outdoor Stadium Complex.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia said, “The DDSA officials are constructing the pitch and outfield of the stadium. I came here today to inspect the progress, and I’m grateful that the DDSA office bearers are working in coordination. DDSA has already hosted the Ranji Trophy and several national-level tournaments at this stadium. In the coming years, more national matches will be played here.”

He added, “They have changed the outfield’s surface layer and constructed a total of five wickets. New grass will be grown to enhance the stadium’s appearance. The entire work is expected to be completed within three to four months. The BCCI domestic cricket season will begin in September, and we hope Dibrugarh will host more national-level matches.”

Saikia also stated, “A new era of sports has begun in Upper Assam, thanks to the development of sports infrastructure in Dibrugarh. I’m thrilled to see not only boys but also girls actively participating in cricket. I’m confident that national-level cricketers will emerge from Dibrugarh in the years to come.”

DDSA president Niranjan Saikia, working president Manash Jyoti Dutta, and vice president Bhaskar Gogoi were among those present at the felicitation programme.