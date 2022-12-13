DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Police arrested one of the accused of the October 31 shooting incident which claimed the life of a court employee in the district.

On October 31 an employee of a local court identified as Siddhartha Rajkhowa was killed after he was shot by unidentified men.

The investigation by the police led them to Arup Gogoi alias Tipu.

On further investigation, the police found him involved in the shooting.

Also Read: SC lists Assam Accord citizenship case for Jan 10, 2023

His arrest and subsequent interrogation led to the recovery of a 9mm pistol which was used in the shooting incident.

Siddhartha Rajkhowa was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants at Laluka on the NH-37 on the evening of October 31 while he was returning home on his motorcycle.

The police had arrested Siddhartha Rajkhowa’s nephew Pradipta Rajkhowa and four others in connection with the incident which was a fallout of a property dispute.

During the police investigation, it came to light that Arup Gogoi was riding the motorcycle while Pradipta Rajkhowa who was sitting behind shot at his uncle from close range.

Also Read: 3 migrant workers from Assam killed in hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru

Significantly Pradipta Rajkhowa and Arup Gogoi are brothers-in-law. They are both married to each other’s sister.

After the incident, a blank cartridge fired from a 9mm pistol was also recovered from the site. On November 5, the Dibrugarh police announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information related to the firearm used in the shooting incident.

Apart from Pradipta Rajkhowa and Arup Gogoi, four others arrested in the case are Pradip Rajkhowa, Ranjan Gogoi, Dipak Kurmi are Mintu Hazarika.

Also Read: Assam: Will revive anti-CAA movement if Govt tries to impose it, says Akhil Gogoi

They have been booked under section 120B/327/307 of the IPC r/w section 27(1) of the Arms Act.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said, “Gogoi’s arrest led to the recovery of the pistol which was kept hidden among shrubs near a pond at Jopora Gaon. It was an important piece of evidence.”

The SP added that he confessed that he was riding the bike while his brother-in-law Pradipta Rajkhowa fired at Rajkhowa.

“He had attacked Rajkhowa due to a property dispute. The others have been arrested for hatching the conspiracy”, he added.