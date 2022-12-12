Guwahati: Raijor Dal leader and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Monday said that he is still ready to start a fresh anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)agitation if the government tries to impose it.

Speaking about the CAA, Akhil Gogoi said that the act is a threat to the Assamese society as a whole and he stands against it.

He added, “KMSS was nearly banned and I was arrested for our stand against the CAA but the agitation failed only because of a few people taking the lead.”

He added that while he was in jail, some “so-called leaders” took the lead for the CAA agitation and turned it into a failure.

Gogoi claimed that the leaders took the protest to “playgrounds from the streets” making the agitation a mass failure.

“I think the leaders were frightened to see that the masses in Assam were actually taking the matter seriously and had nearly stalled the government”, he said.

Gogoi added that those who took the lead should have ensured that the government stepped down and repelled the act but they did not.

Gogoi added that he still opposes the CAA and is waiting for the right time to start another agitation against it.